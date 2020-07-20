Tropical development possible in three areas from Gulf to the Atlantic

We are approaching the peak of Atlantic hurricane season and there are three areas to watch over the tropics.

SAN ANTONIO — After a week of record heat in South Texas, our focus turns to the tropics where there are three areas to monitor for potential tropical development.

Two systems have a low chance of developing over the Gulf of Mexico, near Texas.

Regardless of development, both disturbances will bring an increase in rain chances this week for parts of South Texas.

An area of low pressure has developed off the coast of Texas, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This system has a low (10%) chance of developing before moving inland tonight into Tuesday.

Showers associated with this system may move over parts of the coastal plains Monday and Tuesday.

A tropical wave near the Bahamas and Cuba has a low (20%) chance of developing into a tropical cyclone as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico this week.

This system will bring an increased chance of rain to South Texas both Friday and Saturday.

Not everyone will see rain this weekend, but we will take what we can get.

Most areas will receive a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain through Friday, but isolated amounts of up to an inch of rain are possible.

Invest 99-L is spinning over the Atlantic has a low (20%) chance of developing in the next 48 hours to 5 days, while it moves west over the Atlantic.

We are moving into a historically more active time for hurricane season.

We're getting closer to the peak of Atlantic hurricane season and there have been six named storms so far.