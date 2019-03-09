SAN ANTONIO — Tropical Depression Seven has formed over the Gulf of Mexico and will move west toward Mexico over the next 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in place from La Pesca to Barra El Mezquital. The primary threat from this system will be heavy rainfall that could produce flooding and mudslides, especially in the mountainous areas of Mexico.

Here's what each tropical alert means:

Tropical Depression Seven will likely organize into Tropical Storm Fernand Wednesday and the outer bands may bring rain over our southern counties today through Thursday.

Hurricane Dorian is now a category 2 hurricane now moving to the northwest at 2 mph. The latest forecast track has shifted Dorian east of Florida, however, high wind gusts and heavy rain will still impact portions of Florida's east coast.

Rainfall forecast today through Monday shows an additional 6" to 10" of rain is possible along the coast.

Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been extended along the east coast into the North and South Carolina.

For those within the latest forecast track should prepare for Hurricane Dorian's impacts like strong wind gusts, storm surge, flash flooding, and heavy rain.

