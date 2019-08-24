SAN ANTONIO — Hurricane season began back on June 1, but there hasn't been too much activity yet with only three named storms so far, but things are starting to heat up in the tropics.

Chantal was the most recent named system in the North Atlantic Ocean. The storm wasn't a threat to land and it has now dissipated.

The National Hurricane Center has now highlighted two systems that have a high chance for tropical development over the next five days. One system is located just east of the Lesser Antilles and another system is located just off of the Atlantic coast of South Florida. Both systems are not currently a threat to the Gulf of Mexico and Texas, but they will need to be watched closely.

The system off of the east coast is expected to move off to the northeast over the next five days.

The system east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to move towards the Caribbean Sea over the next five days.

The peak of hurricane season occurs on September 10, which is just a couple of weeks away.

Much of this hurricane season has been quiet thanks to Saharan dust that has been traveling across the Atlantic Ocean, which hinders tropical development. There have only been three named storms so far this year.

Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30.

