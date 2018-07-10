The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Real, Edwards, and Uvalde counties until 11 p.m.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for central Real and Kerr counties until 12:45 a.m.

On Sunday evening, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Hill Country and several counties in South Texas until Monday morning.

Parts of Bandera, Edwards, Kerr, Kinney, Maverick, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Zavala counties will be under the watch until 7 a.m. Monday.

Flash Flood Warning including Leakey TX until 12:45 AM CDT

NWS says to expect widespread thunderstorms and rain tonight with most areas expecting to see one to three inches of rain but there could be localized pockets that see more than five inches.

