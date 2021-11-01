Officials give tips for driving on slushy wet roads after Austin's snow day

Know road conditions before leaving your home.

AUSTIN, Texas — Although roads in some parts of out viewing areas have dried from from the snow and rain, some could still be dangerous.

A Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) spokesperson, Brad Wheelis, told KVUE that crews will drive around throughout the night and morning, treating areas on the road that have slush and ice.

Austin police said they did not respond to many wrecks Sunday, but they are concerned about the slush on the roads freezing into ice overnight in the cold temperatures.

TxDOT is encouraging everyone to stay home throughout the night and morning until the sun can help dry the roads. If you do have to drive, here are some tips from TxDOT.

Driving Tips:

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.



If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.

Also, know the road conditions before you leave your home, check here.