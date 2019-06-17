Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Arlington during Sunday's storms.

The NWS said an EF-1 tornado, moving at a top wind speed of 95 mph, touched down just to the northeast of Globe Life Park. The storm's track was 2 miles, the NWS said.

An 85 mph, EF-0 tornado was also confirmed to have touched down in north Fort Worth for one mile from Crawford Farms to the Vista Meadows subdivisions, the NWS also confirmed Monday.

A third tornado, a gustnado (a weak storm along the leading edge of the storm's outflow boundary) was confirmed over Eagle Mountain Lake, the NWS said Monday. No damage was reported in that one, the NWS said.

Sunday's storms caused massive amounts of damage in Arlington and in northern Fort Worth. Roofs were torn off of houses and almost 100,000 people lost power. According to Oncor, more than 5,000 people in Tarrant County are still without power.

In addition to the tornado, Arlington city officials confirmed Sunday night that two minor injuries were reported in the city from the day's storms. City officials also said the Lake Arlington area and the area near Collins Street and the Road to Six Flags were hit the hardest.

