Gov. Abbott to address severe winter weather headed to Texas | Coming up at 11 a.m.

A strong cold front with arctic air behind it will barrel through Texas in the coming days and make its way to the Houston area by Thursday morning.

TEXAS, USA — COMING UP AT 11 A.M. | Gov. Greg Abbott will address Texans on the severe winter weather expected to impact the state later this week.

The governor will be joined by representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety and more.

We will stream the press conference live in the video player above and on the KHOU 11 YouTube page.

A strong cold front with arctic air behind it will barrel through Texas in the coming days and make its way to the Houston area by Thursday morning. Ahead of the cold front will be showers and the potential of sleet as cold air surges in.

The winter weather threat for the Houston area is not too high, though the cold weather coming our way means business.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night through Friday night will be rather cold across the region with overnight lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Remembering the four P's during cold weather:

People

The most important thing is to protect yourself by any means necessary. On the coldest days, make sure to bundle up in multiple layers. Also, protect your head with a winter hat. Warm air escapes your body from your head, so the head is the most important part of your body to protect.

Pets

On the coldest days, make sure to not forget about your four-legged friends. Dr. John Russell from North Concho Veterinary Clinic said hypothermia is the main threat to pets from the cold. Make sure to bring pets inside where it is warm. It's especially important in Houston, where many people have short-haired dogs that are comfortable in the warmer weather. However, long-haired dogs acclimated to the warmer weather can feel the chill too, so bring them in as well. If they must remain outside, make sure they have places to stay warm or make sure they have booties to protect their paws from developing frostbite.

Plants

Another thing to protect in times of cold is your plants. According to Tommy Olive from Olive’s Nursery, you want to bring in any plants that will die if exposed to under freezing conditions. You can also put a blanket over these plants or put Christmas lights in a pot to give out heat. If this is done, plants can be protected. Another tip is to bring them inside during the coldest nights.

Pipes

When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, pipes can freeze and burst. Make sure to protect your outside pipes with a cover.

Follow the KHOU 11 Weather Team on social media:

Kim Castro on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Chita Craft on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram David Paul on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Tim Pandajis on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram