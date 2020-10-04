SAN ANTONIO — It has been a stormy past few weeks in South Texas and more storms are expected this weekend with some possibly becoming severe.

Our first risk for severe weather moves in early Saturday morning with a marginal risk for severe weather, or level one. Our second wave of storms moves through early Sunday morning and brings an enhanced risk for severe weather, or level three. One is the lowest risk for severe weather and five is considered the highest risk.

We are expecting the main threats to be large hail, damaging wind and possibly a couple of isolated tornadoes. Flooding will also be a concern in isolated areas, but widespread flooding is not expected to be as much of a concern.

Saturday mornings severe weather risk will be mainly for areas west of Bexar County.

Strong storms possible

Andrew Wilson

The enhanced risk for severe weather on Sunday morning will be mainly for the Hill Country, but the rest of the region will also be under a slight risk for severe storms.

Strong storms possible

Andrew Wilson

The timeline shows storms will start to move into parts of Val Verde County closer to 1 a.m.

Chances for severe storms this weekend

Andrew Wilson

By 3:30 a.m., we will have more storms move east across the region, impacting areas like Uvalde, Hondo and Eagle Pass.

Chances for severe storms this weekend

Andrew Wilson

By 6 a.m., storms will be over Bexar County with the possibility of damaging wind and large hail.

Chances for severe storms this weekend

Andrew Wilson

Continuing through the timeline, storms will start to move further to the east by 8 a.m., impacting Columbus, La Grange and Gonzales.

Chances for severe storms this weekend

Andrew Wilson

Expect a few lingering showers and storms by 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, but the severe threat will drop for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon hours.

Chances for severe storms this weekend

Andrew Wilson

Sunday at midnight, our second round of storms will start to arrive in Val Verde County.

Chances for severe storms this weekend

Andrew Wilson

By 3 a.m., storms will be in the Hill Country and moving into parts of Bexar County.

Chances for severe storms this weekend

Andrew Wilson

Once we get to 6 a.m., we will see storms collapse to the east of Bexar County and quieter conditions will start to settle in for the region, but rain won't be completely out.

Chances for severe storms this weekend

Andrew Wilson

By 9 a.m. on Sunday, our rain chances will start to diminish and our severe weather threat will be over.

Chances for severe storms this weekend

Andrew Wilson

Please know that this timeline for storms could easily change depending on the timing of the system that is causing these storms to form.

RELATED: WEATHER MINDS CLASSROOM: Severe Weather 101

The KENS 5 Weather Team will continue to update this article and keep you informed ahead of the event and while storms are moving through.

Share your weather pictures with us on Facebook here.

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Watch live: White House coronavirus task force holding briefing

Real-time updates: Bexar Co. has 615 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 22 deaths reported

Bexar County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus