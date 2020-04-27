SAN ANTONIO — It has been an active spring in South Texas with multiple severe weather events and as we move through the next three days in South Texas strong to severe storms will be possible.

Thankfully, the chances for strong to severe storms each day are lower with only a marginal risk in place, or a one out of five risk.

The first day we will experience a chance for strong storms is Monday, with the marginal risk for severe weather only extending into parts of Val Verde County.

While chances for rain are fairly low today and into tonight, some strong storms could move in for counties closer to the border.

Strong storms possible in South Texas early to mid-week.

Meagan Massey

The main risk with these storms will be large hail and damaging wind.

For Tuesday, we will have a few showers in the morning, but storm chances will pick up as we move into the late afternoon and throughout the evening.

The risk for severe weather on Tuesday is at the marginal level, which is a level one out of five.

Strong storms possible in South Texas early to mid-week.

Meagan Massey

Some of the areas that are under the threat for severe weather Tuesday evening include Victoria, Cuero, Gonzales, Pleasanton, Hondo, Bandera, Kerrville, San Antonio and New Braunfels.

The higher threat for severe weather will be north and east of the KENS 5 viewing area, for areas like Houston and Austin.

RELATED: WEATHER MINDS CLASSROOM: Severe Weather 101

On Wednesday, more strong to severe storms will be possible for areas along the coastal bend.

Towns included in the marginal threat for strong to severe storms include Victoria, Cuero, Beeville and George West.

Strong storms possible in South Texas early to mid-week.

Meagan Massey

All of these storms will be occurring ahead and along a cold front that will be moving though Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Strong storms possible in South Texas early to mid-week.

Meagan Massey

It is important to know despite the chance for strong to severe storms, not everyone will see rain over the next few days.

Those that do see rain are also expected to not pick up too much with less than half of an inch of rain expected over the next seven days across the region.

The seven day forecast also shows that the cold front isn't expected to knock down temperatures too much.

Strong storms possible in South Texas early to mid-week.

Meagan Massey

We will see temperatures rebound back to the 90s, after a brief fall to the 80s for highs, by Friday.

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

SAPD: Woman kills her two kids, grandmother, before killing herself

12-year-old girl shot during violent home break-in, police say

Real-time updates: About 42 percent of all Bexar County coronavirus patients have recovered