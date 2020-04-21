SAN ANTONIO — It has been a stormy past few weeks in South Texas and another chance for strong to severe storms will arrive on Wednesday.

Thankfully, our chance for storms on Wednesday is lower, but it is important to stay weather aware.

While much of South Texas will not be under the threat, areas north of San Antonio along I-35 and east along I-10 could experience strong to severe storms.

The chance for severe weather is a marginal to slight risk, with the higher risks being well northeast of our area.

The chance for storms will spark from an upper-level system tracking across the United States.

The system will be well east of our region by Thursday and we will be left with drier conditions.

The timeline shows storms developing closer to noon along the I-35 corridor, mainly north of San Antonio, but some showers and weaker storms will be possible in the city and further south.

Storms will move east throughout the afternoon and impact areas closer to La Grange by 2 p.m.

The severe threat will be short lived and by the time we get closer to 5 p.m., the threat should be over with a few lingering showers in the area, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain on Wednesday.

Drier weather will filter in Wednesday night and into Thursday morning with a mostly clear sky expected for Thursday.

