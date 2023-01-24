Residents were busy documenting Tuesday's storms in their neighborhoods.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A powerful front continues to stir up tornadoes and torrential rain around the Greater Houston Area.

We've been getting viewer storm videos and photos that show widespread tornado damage in Pasadena, Baytown and Deer Park.

We're seeing street flooding in many other communities caused by today's heavy downpours.

Thanks to our KHOU 11 viewers who've been busy documenting the results of today's storms in their neighborhoods, but please make sure you stay safe, y'all!

Tornado damage along Spencer Highway in Pasadena from Jacob Hale

"Seeing the damage from the tornado first-hand made me sick to my stomach," Hale tweeted. "My heart aches for the families who had their homes destroyed and lost everything. I’ve never seen anything like this in Houston before…"

More Pasadena tornado damage from Rangel WX

Pasadena gym destroyed from Duke Colton

18-wheeler overturns on Highway 225 from Monica Harris

Tornado blows train off tracks from Monica Harris

249 at Spring Cypress

Dayton

Storm in Jamaica Beach from Paul

Allen Parkway

Trash can floats away in Braeburn Terrace

Near Lanier Middle School from Paula

High water in Sugar Land

Magnolia

Lem Gully in Spring

The Heights