SAN ANTONIO — Drought has been a big issue for parts of the Lone Star state over the past few months, but recent rain has helped to improve conditions.

At the peak of the drought, more than 9% of the state was in an extreme drought and more than 26% of the state was in at least a severe drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

As of Nov. 14, only 0.56% of the state is in an extreme drought and a little more than 11% is left in severe drought or worse.

While there has been improvement across the state, the KENS 5 viewing area is the region that is seeing the worst of the drought conditions, especially closer to Del Rio. South Texas is the only region in the entire continental United States dealing with an extreme drought.

Drought conditions continue to improve.

Andrew Wilson

We are still tracking below average for the month of November by seven-tenths of an inch and we are behind the average amount for the year by eight inches.

Not much rainfall is expected for the next seven days, but the extended forecast does show some hope of more rain returning with above-average rainfall possible.

The better chance we have for rain over the next seven days is expected for the middle to end of next week.

