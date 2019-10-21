SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Residents in South Padre Island are recovering from a massive storm that hit the island overnight.

The storm caused several downed power lines around the island and knocked out power for many people.

While the damage did resemble that of a tornado, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday the storm was "straight-line storm", rather than a tornado.

The City of South Padre Island posted on it's Facebook page that the power should be restored to most residents by Monday evening.

The storm comes on the same day as a tornado confirmed in the Dallas area.

RELATED: Aerial footage shows storm damage from Dallas to Sachse

RELATED: Storms move east from DFW following major activity Sunday night