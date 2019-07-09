SAN ANTONIO — This weekend it is expected to be dry across the region, but for the beginning of the workweek rain chances return to the forecast.

The rain chances aren't going to be the highest, but at least we will have a chance to see a few showers this next week.

For Monday through Wednesday, we will have a 30% chance for rain each day with just a few spotty showers and storms each day. By the time we move into Thursday and Friday, our rain chances will start to slim, down to a 10%-20% chance.

Unfortunately, with rain chances so low some of us will make it through the next seven days without seeing a drop of rainfall and those that do see rain, it doesn't look like it will be much.

Seven-day forecast

KENS 5

All of the region is expected to see less than a half of an inch of rainfall for the next week, when in reality, we really need a drought-busting rainfall to help out with our dry conditions.

Drought-busting rainfall needed, but not much rain in the forecast.

KENS 5

RELATED:

Rain chances return to the forecast next week | First Alert Forecast

Hurricane Dorian heads toward Nova Scotia

The 8 to 14-day probability of rainfall forecast doesn't show much relief either with only average amounts of rainfall possible for the region when we really need above average rainfall.

Drought-busting rainfall needed, but not much rain in the forecast.

KENS 5

The most recent drought monitor came out on Thursday and it shows at least a moderate drought for nearly the entire region with some spots slipping into severe to extreme drought.

Drought-busting rainfall needed, but not much rain in the forecast.

KENS 5

Without any heavy rainfall in the forecast, the drought conditions will likely worsen, which will show in the next updated drought monitor that is released on Thursday.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Shooting in the parking lot of northwest side Walmart

Man in critical condition after being hit by car overnight

La Vernia ISD takes no action, yet, in meeting to decide the fate of superintendent