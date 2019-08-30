SAN ANTONIO — We could use some rain here in KENS 5 Country and it looks like we will luck out and see some this next week, but it won't be much.

Each day throughout the seven-day forecast has a 20-30% chance for rain in with a few spotty showers each afternoon, but even with slight chances for rain in each day, some will make it through the next seven days without seeing a drop of rain. Those that do see rain over the next week will likely only see a brief shower here and there during the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, we aren't expecting any drought-busting rainfall.

Slight chances of rain in the forecast for the week ahead in San Antonio.

The amount of rainfall we see over the next week will likely be less than a quarter of an inch.

With the limited amount of rainfall we will see over the next week, we will likely see drought conditions worsen across the region. Some areas down toward Corpus Christi have already slipped into extreme drought.

Past the seven-day forecast, the 8 to 14-day rainfall probability shows that rainfall amounts will likely remain below average.

Since we will be heading into the Labor Day weekend, you may not want to see much rain. The good news is, if you do see a shower, it will be brief. The same forecast goes for coastal areas of Texas, which may see a few brief showers here and there throughout the weekend.

