SAN ANTONIO — A cold front is set to move into the Central and South Texas region on Tuesday night, bringing with it heavy rainfall and the chance for a few strong storms.

The main risk with these storms is going to be heavy rainfall, which is something we need for our region, but we just don't want it all at once.

Rainfall amounts from tonight's storms could bring anywhere from a half of an inch to nearly two inches of rainfall with some isolated areas possibly seeing more.

The bulk of the rain we see for the next seven days will fall tonight into the early hours of tomorrow morning and some of the lingering rain could impact your morning commute.

Heavy rain to move through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind and large hail as well, mainly for regions to our north, but a storm or two moving over our region could produce these as well.

The timing of the storms shows them moving into the Hill Country around 6 p.m. and continuing across the region overnight. By midnight, storms should approach San Antonio and off and on heavy rain could continue through 6 a.m. Expect rain chances to lower as we move into Wednesday afternoon.

Storms move into San Antonio overnight.

Heavy rain could lead to the issue of flash flooding in spots. Remember to avoid flooded areas and to turn around and don't drown if you approach a roadway covered in water.

While the rain could lead to flash flooding, it could also help a few areas with the drought conditions and burn bans. As of Tuesday morning, the entire KENS 5 viewing area was under a burn ban with the exception of McMullen County.

Extreme drought conditions continue to grow across the region with severe drought growing as well. The rainfall that is expected to occur tonight will likely help to push back the drought.

