x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Severe Weather

Real-time traffic | Multiple accidents reported due to ice on the roads

Crews will be covering all of Bexar County, but will focus more on the north side near 1604 toward the Hill Country.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County is under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday, which means the public works department is monitoring road conditions and will be treating any troubled areas.

On Tuesday morning, the roads are slick, but not much ice has been seen north of 1604.

Click here to see the latest road closures and real-time updates are below:

Jan. 31, 12 p.m.

The Kerrville Police Department gave an update on a huge accident along I-10 and at the county line between Kimble County and Kerr County. They said the accident in the westbound lanes should be clear but traffic is still moving slowly. See the full update below:

Our friends at Kimble County SO are continuing to deal with wrecks on IH 10. Westbound lanes are now open but it’s slow...

Posted by City of Kerrville - Police Department on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Jan. 31, 10:20 a.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office shared a road closures update.

  • -Boerne Stage Rd at Baywater Stage- ice on bridge
  • -E Evans Rd at E Loma View- ice on bridge (REOPENED)
  • -11300 Block of State Hwy 211- ice on bridge
  • -24900 Block Scenic Loop- ice on bridge

Currently, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has the following road closures listed in the unincorporated areas of Bexar...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Jan. 31, 9:45 a.m.

Westbound traffic on I-10 at the Kerr/Kimble County line is at a standstill due to multiple crashes involving semi-trailers. 

The City of Kerrville's Police Department shared a post on Facebook that said the crashes will take some time to clean up since heavy wreckers will need to be deployed to clear the 18 wheelers.

Our friends with the Kimble County Sheriff’s Department sent us this pic of westbound IH 10 at the Kerr-Kimble county...

Posted by City of Kerrville - Police Department on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Jan. 31, 9 a.m.

The Boerne Police Department is asking drivers to stay away from major roadways as conditions deteriorate. A Boerne Police unit was involved in a crash with a Toyota Tacoma Tuesday morning. 

****WEATHER ADVISORY**** The roads are getting worse. We are cautioning drivers to stay away from major roadways. This...

Posted by Boerne Police Department on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Jan. 31, 8:50 a.m.

The video below shows dangerous conditions on 281 and 1604:

Jan. 31, 8:40 a.m.

The Boerne Streets Department is de-icing streets. Most of the roads were just wet, but elevated surfaces could've had some ice on them. Drivers are urged to practice caution. 

Boerne Streets Department de-icing City streets

Good morning, Boerne. As of 8:40 a.m., most of our local roads are still just wet but elevated surfaces have a glaze of ice on them. The most current forecast from the National Weather Service still calls for the highest ice accumulations across the Hill Country and along and west of I-35. They are calling this a “a significant event” and urging everyone to take the necessary precautions. The latest headlines are: • Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday morning now, temperatures expected to remain at or below freezing until then. • The freezing light rain and mist we have seen overnight is expected to become a heavier freezing rain this afternoon and evening. • The warming center remains open until 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Library. • Crews from the Streets Department continue to apply salt/sand to prevent ice accumulations on elevated surfaces across the City. • Our Boerne Utilities Department is not reporting issues. • We encourage folks to stay off the roads and contact any City department via phone/email or see if any service you need can be conducted from our website. Our essential personnel are ready to respond to any issues that arise. • If you must travel today or tomorrow, drive with extreme caution, so slow down and give yourself extra space and time to get where you need to go. Visit our Winter Weather Preparedness page for the latest information: www.ci.boerne.tx.us/2231/Winter-Weather-Preparedness

Posted by Boerne Police Department on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Jan. 31, 8 a.m.

A major accident has been reported at Loop 1604 West at Lookout Road, which is backed up to Pat Booker Road.

Crews say to expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.

Jan. 31, 7:45 a.m.

Here is a live look at traffic on our rotating traffic cameras. Rain and drizzle continue to fall in the San Antonio area.

Bexar County is asking people to be prepared, saying freezing rain is more dangerous than snow, and can form on the ground. Officials ask that you use extreme caution if you need to travel.

The Bexar County Public Works department has been on stand-by since Monday. When there’s severe weather, it’s typical for the department to be on 24-hour rotations. During these rotations, they’re looking for any bridges and overpasses that need to be de-iced. They have their trucks loaded, and barricades ready.

The department will be covering all of Bexar County, but will focus more on the north side near 1604 toward the Hill Country. They anticipate this area will be hit the worst.

They’re going to be treating the roads with a new brine, made from beet juice.

"It’s totally organic, non-corrosive, non-toxic," said Public Works Superintendent Carlos Sandoval. "We use that as a pre-treat and post-treat. So, if the road still freezes over, we can go back over it with the brine, and it’ll help de-ice the structure.”

Sandoval said they’re going to continue monitoring the situation for the next few days.

The Texas Department of Transportation has also started treating roads and monitoring conditions. Governor Greg Abbott has dispatched DPS  to patrol roadways as well.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

De-icing off plane at San Antonio International Airport

Before You Leave, Check This Out