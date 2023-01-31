Real-time traffic | Multiple accidents reported due to ice on the roads

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County is under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday, which means the public works department is monitoring road conditions and will be treating any troubled areas.
On Tuesday morning, the roads are slick, but not much ice has been seen north of 1604.
Click here to see the latest road closures and real-time updates are below:
Jan. 31, 12 p.m.
The Kerrville Police Department gave an update on a huge accident along I-10 and at the county line between Kimble County and Kerr County. They said the accident in the westbound lanes should be clear but traffic is still moving slowly. See the full update below:
Jan. 31, 10:20 a.m.
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office shared a road closures update.
- -Boerne Stage Rd at Baywater Stage- ice on bridge
- -E Evans Rd at E Loma View- ice on bridge (REOPENED)
- -11300 Block of State Hwy 211- ice on bridge
- -24900 Block Scenic Loop- ice on bridge
Jan. 31, 9:45 a.m.
Westbound traffic on I-10 at the Kerr/Kimble County line is at a standstill due to multiple crashes involving semi-trailers.
The City of Kerrville's Police Department shared a post on Facebook that said the crashes will take some time to clean up since heavy wreckers will need to be deployed to clear the 18 wheelers.
Jan. 31, 9 a.m.
The Boerne Police Department is asking drivers to stay away from major roadways as conditions deteriorate. A Boerne Police unit was involved in a crash with a Toyota Tacoma Tuesday morning.
Jan. 31, 8:50 a.m.
The video below shows dangerous conditions on 281 and 1604:
Jan. 31, 8:40 a.m.
The Boerne Streets Department is de-icing streets. Most of the roads were just wet, but elevated surfaces could've had some ice on them. Drivers are urged to practice caution.
Jan. 31, 8 a.m.
A major accident has been reported at Loop 1604 West at Lookout Road, which is backed up to Pat Booker Road.
Crews say to expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.
Jan. 31, 7:45 a.m.
Here is a live look at traffic on our rotating traffic cameras. Rain and drizzle continue to fall in the San Antonio area.
Bexar County is asking people to be prepared, saying freezing rain is more dangerous than snow, and can form on the ground. Officials ask that you use extreme caution if you need to travel.
The Bexar County Public Works department has been on stand-by since Monday. When there’s severe weather, it’s typical for the department to be on 24-hour rotations. During these rotations, they’re looking for any bridges and overpasses that need to be de-iced. They have their trucks loaded, and barricades ready.
The department will be covering all of Bexar County, but will focus more on the north side near 1604 toward the Hill Country. They anticipate this area will be hit the worst.
They’re going to be treating the roads with a new brine, made from beet juice.
"It’s totally organic, non-corrosive, non-toxic," said Public Works Superintendent Carlos Sandoval. "We use that as a pre-treat and post-treat. So, if the road still freezes over, we can go back over it with the brine, and it’ll help de-ice the structure.”
Sandoval said they’re going to continue monitoring the situation for the next few days.
The Texas Department of Transportation has also started treating roads and monitoring conditions. Governor Greg Abbott has dispatched DPS to patrol roadways as well.