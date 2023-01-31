Real-time traffic | Multiple accidents reported due to ice on the roads

Good morning, Boerne. As of 8:40 a.m., most of our local roads are still just wet but elevated surfaces have a glaze of ice on them. The most current forecast from the National Weather Service still calls for the highest ice accumulations across the Hill Country and along and west of I-35. They are calling this a “a significant event” and urging everyone to take the necessary precautions. The latest headlines are: • Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday morning now, temperatures expected to remain at or below freezing until then. • The freezing light rain and mist we have seen overnight is expected to become a heavier freezing rain this afternoon and evening. • The warming center remains open until 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Library. • Crews from the Streets Department continue to apply salt/sand to prevent ice accumulations on elevated surfaces across the City. • Our Boerne Utilities Department is not reporting issues. • We encourage folks to stay off the roads and contact any City department via phone/email or see if any service you need can be conducted from our website. Our essential personnel are ready to respond to any issues that arise. • If you must travel today or tomorrow, drive with extreme caution, so slow down and give yourself extra space and time to get where you need to go. Visit our Winter Weather Preparedness page for the latest information: www.ci.boerne.tx.us/2231/Winter-Weather-Preparedness