Teens saved in high-water rescue in north Bexar County

The two had been traveling from out of town when they got swept off the road and into high water. One was trapped in a tree, the other was trapped in a car.

SAN ANTONIO — Two teenagers were rescued early Thursday morning who were swept off Blanco Road in north Bexar County near the Comal County line, fire officials said. A joint effort between two agencies helped make the rescue successful.

First responders from Bexar Bulverde Fire Department and Bulverde Spring Branch Fire worked together around 3:30 a.m. to track the teens' location. Their grandfather received a call from his grandson saying he was up in a tree and that his sister was trapped in a car. They had been traveling into town to celebrate their grandparents' upcoming 50th anniversary.

Their grandfather said they weren't familiar with the area, but they were able to use their phones' geolocation settings to share that information with authorities.