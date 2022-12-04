SAWS announces Stage 2 water restrictions

Watering days stay the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1. However, the hours during which watering is allowed are shortened.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System customers must now follow the Stage 2 watering rules starting Wednesday, April 13. SAWS made the announcement just before 10 a..m. on Tuesday.

Watering days stay the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1. However, the hours during which watering is allowed are shortened.

Watering with a sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose is allowed only between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. on your designated day, based on the last number of your address:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

Watering with a hand-held hose is still allowed at any time on any day.

"San Antonio has been under Stage 1 watering rules for about a month, but hot, dry conditions of La Niña have caused the 10-day average at the Edwards Aquifer J-17 monitoring well to drop below 650 feet, triggering Stage 2 watering rules," a news release said. "The trigger was reached today, so per City ordinance, City Manager Erik Walsh in consultation with Robert R. Puente, President/CEO of San Antonio Water System, declared Stage 2 rules are in effect beginning Wednesday, April 13."

The rules are in place to protect Edwards Aquifer.

On March 9, SAWS announced Stage 1 watering rules after a drop in the Edwards Aquifer levels.

The current Edwards Aquifer level is at 648.5'.