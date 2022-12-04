SAWS announces Stage 2 water restrictions

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System customers must now follow the Stage 2 watering rules starting Wednesday, April 13. SAWS made the announcement just before 10 a..m. on Tuesday.
Watering days stay the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1. However, the hours during which watering is allowed are shortened.
Watering with a sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose is allowed only between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. on your designated day, based on the last number of your address:
- 0 or 1 – Monday
- 2 or 3 – Tuesday
- 4 or 5 – Wednesday
- 6 or 7 – Thursday
- 8 or 9 – Friday
Watering with a hand-held hose is still allowed at any time on any day.
"San Antonio has been under Stage 1 watering rules for about a month, but hot, dry conditions of La Niña have caused the 10-day average at the Edwards Aquifer J-17 monitoring well to drop below 650 feet, triggering Stage 2 watering rules," a news release said. "The trigger was reached today, so per City ordinance, City Manager Erik Walsh in consultation with Robert R. Puente, President/CEO of San Antonio Water System, declared Stage 2 rules are in effect beginning Wednesday, April 13."
The rules are in place to protect Edwards Aquifer.
On March 9, SAWS announced Stage 1 watering rules after a drop in the Edwards Aquifer levels.
The current Edwards Aquifer level is at 648.5'.
For more information on when to water and detailed rules on what you can do during the water restriction period, click here.