Severe weather leaves behind damage in Guadalupe County

KINGSBURY, Texas — After severe weather swept through parts of South Texas overnight, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher has declared a state of emergency.

He's asking Governor Greg Abbott for disaster supplies and assistance resulting from heavy rains, high winds and a possible tornado.

On Appling Road near Kingsbury and Luling, strong winds left behind significant damage. You can see a large sheet of metal wrapped around a tree. The wind was so strong, it blew another sheet way up in the trees and also snapped a tree in half.

On Tuesday morning, crews arrived on the scene – trying to make repairs to downed power lines and clearing debris.

Guadalupe County used tornado sirens to warn residents around 5:30 p.m. Monday and students were sent home from school around 2:45 p.m.

The fire marshall's office told us the strong winds damaged homes. Some pieces of metal had also blown off the roof of a building.

Law enforcement was on the scene until daybreak on Tuesday.

If your property, within Guadalupe County, sustained damage from the storms that moved through the area this afternoon... Posted by Guadalupe County Texas Emergency Management and Fire Marshal on Monday, March 21, 2022

Guadalupe County's Office of Emergency Management is asking people to submit any damage caused by the storm – whether it's minor or significant – to their email address: emc@co.guadalupe.tx.us

You should include the following information: