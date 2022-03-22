Severe weather leaves behind damage in Guadalupe County

KINGSBURY, Texas — After severe weather swept through parts of South Texas overnight, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher has declared a state of emergency.
He's asking Governor Greg Abbott for disaster supplies and assistance resulting from heavy rains, high winds and a possible tornado.
On Appling Road near Kingsbury and Luling, strong winds left behind significant damage. You can see a large sheet of metal wrapped around a tree. The wind was so strong, it blew another sheet way up in the trees and also snapped a tree in half.
On Tuesday morning, crews arrived on the scene – trying to make repairs to downed power lines and clearing debris.
Guadalupe County used tornado sirens to warn residents around 5:30 p.m. Monday and students were sent home from school around 2:45 p.m.
The fire marshall's office told us the strong winds damaged homes. Some pieces of metal had also blown off the roof of a building.
Law enforcement was on the scene until daybreak on Tuesday.
Guadalupe County's Office of Emergency Management is asking people to submit any damage caused by the storm – whether it's minor or significant – to their email address: emc@co.guadalupe.tx.us
You should include the following information:
- Name
- Address
- Phone Number (s)
- Insurance Yes/No
- Damages
- Estimated value of damage