San Antonio City Services cancels trash pickup Monday, may not resume until Friday due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Services has canceled solid waste pickup for Monday, and said winter weather may prevent them from regular pickups until Friday.

They said in a release that they'd do their best to get out there on Tuesday, but safety is their primary concern, and it's beyond their control. Recycling likely won't be picked up this week.

"We will pick up garbage/solid waste at your residence at least once this week which could be as late as Friday February 19th and Saturday February 20th, 2021 as the weather is scheduled to dramatically improve by then," the release said. "Even if public works could pick up solid waste, it may be impossible to get to the landfill to empty the trucks."

