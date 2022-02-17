CPS Energy warns customers about elevated fire risk

The Red Flag Warning for Thursday led CPS Energy to send a message Wednesday night to its customers to watch out for downed power lines due to high winds.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. It means there are elevated conditions for wildfires, which prompted CPS Energy to send a message to its customers.

CPS Energy reached out late Wednesday night – warning about the fire risk. The message said high winds could lead to downed power lines, but crews are ready to respond.

We've seen several brush fires this week already – another brush fire was reported within city limits at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night near Somerset Road and I-35 on the city's southwest side.

KENS 5 Eyewitness Brianna Culbertson sent us some video of the fire, which crews were able to put out fairly quickly. It came after a major brush fire on Highway 281 on Tuesday.