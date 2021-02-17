Primarily Primates asking for essential items to keep animals, employees safe

SAN ANTONIO — Primarily Primates, a primate sanctuary for monkeys, apes, lemurs and other animals, posted on Twitter that they are in need of supplies during the winter storm crisis.
They're asking the community for the following:
- Generators
- Camping lights for inside chimpanzee bedrooms
- Propane tanks filled or help taking our empty tanks to get filled
- Small disposable propane heater bottles
- Salt for deicing pathways around sanctuary
If you have four-wheel drive, they're asking for the items to be delivered to 26099 Dull Knife Trail in San Antonio.
This is a developing story. A KENS 5 reporter has contacted Primarily Primates for more information.