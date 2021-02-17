Primarily Primates asking for essential items to keep animals, employees safe

If you have four-wheel drive, they're asking for the items to be delivered to 26099 Dull Knife Trail in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Primarily Primates, a primate sanctuary for monkeys, apes, lemurs and other animals, posted on Twitter that they are in need of supplies during the winter storm crisis.

They're asking the community for the following:

Generators

Camping lights for inside chimpanzee bedrooms

Propane tanks filled or help taking our empty tanks to get filled

Small disposable propane heater bottles

Salt for deicing pathways around sanctuary

If you have four-wheel drive, they're asking for the items to be delivered to 26099 Dull Knife Trail in San Antonio.

— Primarily Primates (@primate_refuge) February 17, 2021