Northwest Little League complex mangled and flooded by storm

David Hinebaugh recalls the flood of 1999 when flooding impacted small sections of the fencing, but never has he witnessed anything like what happened this week.

SAN ANTONIO — They say teamwork makes the dreamwork, and that’s going to be the case this weekend as a community unites at the Northwest Little League complex to clean up the mess caused by this week's storm.

David Hinebaugh, president of the Northwest Little League organization, exclaimed he’s never seen such destruction at the ball fields in the past two decades.

He recalls the flood of 1999, which knocked down small sections of fencing around the baseball fields, but that was the extent of damage.

Heavy rain overflowed the Huebner Creek, creating a lake throughout the area. The water collected all sorts of debris and found its way into the fields and stands.

“We got to be careful cleaning up because there could be snakes, and that kind of stuff that washed up but mostly -- we’re just running into frogs,” Hinebaugh said.

The makeshift lake managed to carry a dumpster from across the street all the way to the concession stand.

Fencing surrounding Joe Navarro Field remains mangled and torn down.

Northwest Little League has its fall season coming up, causing concern for Hinebaugh, who is making it his mission to cleanup and fix the complex in time for August.

Despite some financial difficulties due to the pandemic, he’s optimistic about the future of Northwest Little League baseball.

“We’ve gotten some commitments, so feeling pretty good about it. People coming out on Saturday and helping out and hopefully the insurance company will give us enough money to get it fixed,” Hinebaugh said.

The community cleanup event is happening at 8 a.m. Saturday at 62828 Poss Road. Click here to learn more.