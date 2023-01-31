Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-10 in Kerr County

Officials said the traffic on I-10 near the Kerr/Kimble county line heading westbound is at a standstill due to the crashes.

SAN ANTONIO — Westbound traffic on I-10 at the Kerr/Kimble County line is at a standstill due to multiple crashes involving semi-trailers.

The City of Kerrville's Police Department shared a post on Facebook that said the crashes will take some time to clean up since heavy wreckers will need to be deployed to clear the 18 wheelers.

The stretch of I-10 between Junction and Comfort is prone to 18 wheeler wrecks when ice is involved, so the police department advises those who must travel in that area to practice extreme caution.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

Our friends with the Kimble County Sheriff’s Department sent us this pic of westbound IH 10 at the Kerr-Kimble county... Posted by City of Kerrville - Police Department on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

