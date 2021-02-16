Mayor Nirenberg walks through San Antonio's winter storm response, from clearing roads to restoring power

Nirenberg said that being outside is going to be life-threatening, and urged everyone to stay off the roads as crews clear them for emergency personnel.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is not accustomed for the winter storm that has blasted the metro this week, to the tune of tens of thousands without power and shut-down highways. So was the city even ready for such a weather event?

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city prepared to every extent possible.

"Everybody has to be prepared to hunker down," he said. "It is going to be downright life-threatening to be outside."

It's already been a deadly winter storm in San Antonio. Nirenberg said the challenge for San Antonio is the lack of infrastructure for constant cold weather events.

The mayor said the Alamo City doesn't don't the same equipment that other cities in north Texas do.

"You'll find snowplows de-icing agents are plentiful, (the same) as you would see box fans that we would give away in the summer," he said.

He said city crews started pre-treating city streets before it hit.

"They have been creative," Nirenberg said. "You may have seen some of the backhoes going on to the highways. But we are using equipment in ways that can help with clearing it, as necessary."

Another issue is the rotating power outages.

"This is extremely frustrating for everyone involved, including CPS (Energy)," he said.

Nirenberg said city crews continue doing everything they can to protect the roads, but residents must do their part too.

"We are not clearing highways for normal commuting patterns," the mayor said. "We are clearing highways to make sure emergency vehicles can pass through."

The mayor says this is a complex response. He said that, besides transportation, the city is making sure we get our neighbors off the streets. He said a number of emergency shelters are open.