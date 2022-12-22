PHOTOS + VIDEO: It's (kinda) snowing in North Texas!

Thursday's arctic blast brought some light snow to the Dallas-Fort Worth area -- and people across the region are happily embracing even the smallest of flakes.

DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful.

If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda.

The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas, bringing freezing temps, wind chills and, OK, some tiny specks of snow.

While it's not enough to make snow angels, snowmen or even the tiniest of snowballs by any means, many Texans are just excited to see something falling from the sky that isn't rain or hail for once.

Check out some photos and videos taken by the WFAA team and viewers from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area alike as of 1 p.m. Thursday:

I see ❄️❄️❄️ in Dallas, y’all 👀🤍 pic.twitter.com/yCAtNFHj6K — Morgan Young (@MorganYoungTV) December 22, 2022