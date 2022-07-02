Kerrville Mayor Blackburn files Declaration of Disaster as precaution following ice storm

One person died after a tractor trailer collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck Thursday night.

KERRVILLE, Texas — The City of Kerrville says Mayor Bill Blackburn filed a Declaration of Disaster on Friday, Feb. 4, during the second day of the ice storm.

"Per the city's Emergency Management Plan, Disaster Declarations can be filed 'when an emergency situation has caused severe damage, injury, loss of life or it appears likely to do so,'" the city said.

They told KENS 5 that a local disaster declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects of this plan. A local disaster declaration is required to obtain state and federal disaster recovery assistance.

The Mayor reportedly filed the Disaster Declaration as a precaution while the city assessed damage from the storm.

"The city's public safety personnel spent extensive time working weather-related traffic issues on Interstate 10 during the ice storm. One fatality occurred during that time," they said.

Some drivers slept overnight in their cars on the interstate, unable to move off for hours.

Beth Lorenz and her husband Dick said they hit traffic just before 9 p.m. Thursday night. They moved two miles in 15 hours.

"We are lucky because we have a motor home and we just happen to be in it, and so we personally even have a bathroom in our motor home," Beth Lorenz said. "There’s no bathrooms out here so people are having to make use of this side of the road, it’s just a sad situation."

Law enforcement gradually opened lanes Friday. Even with major wreckage off the highway, delays continued. One person died after a tractor trailer collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck Thursday night, according to Kerrville Police.

More on KENS 5: