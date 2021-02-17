KENS 5 Eyewitness: Watch out for icicles; how to safely knock them down

As the ice melts, keep an eye out above you, because it can cause injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — It's still cold in the Alamo City, although it is a bit warmer Wednesday than it was Tuesday. But with the ice melting comes a few dangers.

On the north side of San Antonio, we are expected to get some temperatures above freezing. And something to watch out for -- icicles and snow that is accumulated on your roof.

As this melts, keep an eye out above you, because these can cause injuries. If you have a broom or something you can use to safely knock these down, that could be beneficial.

And if you go to the store or inside another location, be aware of your surroundings.