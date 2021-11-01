Families in south central Texas celebrate brief stint in the snow

KENS 5 viewers shared their experiences on social media of the low-accumulation winter wonderland.

SAN ANTONIO — When the snows falls in south central Texas, no matter the amount, you’ll quickly realize how this winter wonderland of sorts becomes many people’s playground.

KENS 5 viewers sent in videos and pictures from all over, showing snow flurries in New Braunfels, Boerne and parts of San Antonio.

Cheri Rodriguez and her family caught word of the snow from friends on social media, so they set out on a mission to drive 30 minutes north of the Alamo City.

That’s where they found a picnic area off the side of the highway and took advantage of playing in the snow.

While it may not have been enough to build a snowman, the experience was one that the family couldn’t pass up.

“Wish there was a little bit more but this is still awesome to come out here and play in,” Rodriguez said.