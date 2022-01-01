Free heater giveaway in San Antonio

Families in need can pick up a free space heater on Saturday, January 1. A supply of 100 will be given out from 2 to 3 p.m. on the east side.

SAN ANTONIO — If you need a heater to keep you warm with the upcoming cold front on its way – or maybe you know of someone who does – there's a way to get one for free. A supply of 100 heaters will be given away from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 1 on the east side.

The "District 2 Winter Giveaway" is being held at the San Antonio City Council District 2 office, located at the Claude W. Black field office. The address is 2805 East Commerce Street.

Jalen Councilman McKee-Rodriguez and District 2 staff will be giving away the heaters to those in need. A Facebook post also encourages people to pick one up for someone they know who needs it.

The distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A Freeze Warning is in place across portions of South Texas both today and tomorrow as a strong cold front moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Saturday will remain warm with sunny and dry conditions and high temperatures reaching the low 80s into the afternoon.

As the front begins to move in late Saturday evening, wind speed will begin to pick up from the north and occasional strong wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected.

Temperatures will drop significantly overnight and are expected to fall into the low 30s, which could bring the first freeze of the season.