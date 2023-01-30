CPS Energy, ERCOT say they're prepared for wintry weather

CPS Energy leaders say the utility has enough power to meet its customers' demands with freezing conditions expected.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy has crews ready for this winter weather.

The utility company says all but one of its power plants are online, but has enough power to meet demand over the next several days of wintry weather.

The preparation is making sure its crews are ready in case of any outages. CPS Energy leaders say their teams prepare in advance of winter weather.

“Even prior to this week, our engineering teams have looked at modeling systems, making sure we have adequate capacity on all our circuits, which we do. Really, preparedness is around our crews, making sure we have adequate resources are ready around the clock in case we have outages,” Richard Medina, CPS Energy’s Vice President of Energy Delivery Services told KENS 5.

Medina says the utility doesn’t expect any ice accumulation locally, but is monitoring the conditions.

Right now, he says all of their teams are performing checks and also communicating with ERCOT to make sure all power deliver resources are available.

“All our power generation plants have been weatherized, and so getting that power down to our customers, all our systems are ready,” Medina added.

During CPS Energy’s regular board meeting on Monday, CEO Rudy Garza said the utility was communicating with ERCOT.

“During the tightest window is still about 10,000MW long, up to 15,000MW depending upon the time over the course of this event,” Garza said. CPS Energy staff tell KENS 5 that is enough supply to meet demand locally and statewide.