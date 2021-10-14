Several school districts cancel Thursday classes following severe overnight flooding

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Several school districts – including Seguin, Navarro, Comal, Gonzales ISD –announced schools will be closed for Thursday, October 14, following severe flooding. Initially, Comal ISD had said there only would be a 2-hour delayed start, but then the district released new information around 7:20 a.m.
Gonzales ISD announced its decision just before 8 a.m.
In a news release posted to social media, Comal ISD said:
"Throughout the morning, our transportation supervisors have been evaluating the roadways and our Emergency Management Teams has been in contact with local authorities regarding road conditions in Comal ISD. While the severe weather has moved out of our area, residual flooding and road debris is still making it unsafe for our buses to travel along many of our secondary roads. Many of our areas are inaccessible at this time and it is not expected that road conditions will improve this morning. We anticipate there would be considerable delays in getting many of our students to school today.
As such, all schools and departments will be closed today, Thursday, Oct. 14. Please know that we are making this call out of abundance of caution and for the safety of not only our buses, but for the safety of our student drivers and parents who transport their kids to school. Please be on the lookout for additional communication today regarding the status of extracurricular activities and events that are scheduled for today."
Gonzales ISD made an announcement just before 8 a.m. to also close schools for Thursday. They announced the news in a Facebook post, saying "numerous roads that are impassable because of heavy rain and flooding."
And Seguin ISD also announced their decision right before 8 a.m., citing the same reasons as other districts.
Navarro ISD encouraged families to stay off the road, saying in a post:
"Due to the amount of flooding from last night, many of our roads are still covered with water. In an interest of safety for our students and families we have decided to cancel school for today. Please stay off the roads if possible. We will see all students back tomorrow morning. Stay safe and stay well."