Several school districts cancel Thursday classes following severe overnight flooding

"Throughout the morning, our transportation supervisors have been evaluating the roadways and our Emergency Management Teams has been in contact with local authorities regarding road conditions in Comal ISD. While the severe weather has moved out of our area, residual flooding and road debris is still making it unsafe for our buses to travel along many of our secondary roads. Many of our areas are inaccessible at this time and it is not expected that road conditions will improve this morning. We anticipate there would be considerable delays in getting many of our students to school today.



As such, all schools and departments will be closed today, Thursday, Oct. 14. Please know that we are making this call out of abundance of caution and for the safety of not only our buses, but for the safety of our student drivers and parents who transport their kids to school. Please be on the lookout for additional communication today regarding the status of extracurricular activities and events that are scheduled for today."