City official: Just two families arrive in SA after evacuating from Hurricane Hanna

Freeman Coliseum was designated a reception site for evacuees from the coast. One San Antonio woman shared her experience in the storm while in Corpus Christi.

SAN ANTONIO — A warm breeze and crashing waves were what Jessica Vidaurri was looking forward to during her relaxing weekend on the coast; and a warm breeze and crashing waves are unfortunately what she and her husband got.

"We didn't really know it was going to become this bad," the San Antonio woman said as thought back on her hectic weekend in Corpus Christi.

Vidaurri knew it would likely rain a lot this past weekend but didn't realize a tropical storm would quickly turn into Texas' first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

"Our windows were rattling and our hotel even lost power," she recalled.

"You can see the palm trees swaying in the wind and my biggest fear was the parking lot was just going to become flooded."

Luckily her car was spared and Vidaurri was able to drive back to San Antonio.

Something the city braced for plenty of others to do as the Freeman Coliseum was designated a reception site for evacuees from the coast.

A city spokesperson told KENS on Monday only two families arrived at the center following the storm both given information on local hotels for them to stay.

"I say we got very lucky," Vidaurri said.