Aid sent to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian by Central, South Texas Region of American Red Cross

SAN ANTONIO — The Central and South Texas Region of the American Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Ian by sending help to Florida to assist those who may be in need.

The organization sent a press release saying they have sent four volunteers from across the region to Florida. There are seven people on stand by, and they have also mobilized an Emergency Response Vehicle which is on its way to Florida. There are also more than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground.

They also said about 13,000 spent Tuesday night in American Red Cross and partner evacuation shelters across Florida to escape the storm.

"Our top priority is providing comfort and support to Floridians as they face this historic storm and the challenges and uncertainties it brings with it," the American Red Cross says.

Before the storm, the Red Cross moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies into the region to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people.

"We have also sent several hundred blood products to Florida ahead of the storm to ensure patients continue to have access to a readily available blood supply," the organization says.

To donate, you can visit the Red Cross's website here, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.