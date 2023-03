Check out what some WFAA viewers saw during Thursday's storms.

DALLAS — Severe weather moved through North Texas on Thursday, bringing with it hail and even flooding to some areas.

The severe threats lasted from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and included large hail, damaging winds, heavy rains -- and, across the Metroplex, some truly foreboding clouds.

Most of North Texas remained under a tornado watch until 8 p.m., with some counties seeing tornado and flood warnings into the later hours.

From my sis & bro in law in southwest Fort Worth…



Some large than quarter sized hail this afternoon. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/c3kdEbcf4A — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) March 16, 2023