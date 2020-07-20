Numerous thunderstorms moved through the Charlotte region Monday before leaving a rainbow over Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least half a dozen trees were toppled across the greater Charlotte region Monday as severe thunderstorms kicked up damaging winds after another day of above-average heat.

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings for a threat of damaging winds and hail were issued by the National Weather Service across North Carolina and South Carolina counties, including Mecklenburg, Iredell, Union, York, Cleveland, Cabarrus, Rowan and Gaston - just to name a few.

Storms in Cleveland County brought down a tree onto a Three Lakes Road home in Shelby. Numerous trees also fell and blocked a section of Chatfield Road near Farmville Road. All of those trees were believed to have fallen during a severe storm around 4:30 p.m.

In Mecklenburg County, about one thousand Duke Energy customers were without power by 6:30 p.m. By that point, the county had seen at least three severe thunderstorm warnings each touching a different part of the county ranging from Pineville, through uptown, and into the university city area near UNCC.

The Conover Fire Department in Catawba County said they reported to numerous reports of downed trees. Emergency personnel responded to reported downed trees on Lineberger Road, 10th Street Northwest, County Home Road, and Herman Sipe Road.

Even as storms continued to produce dangerous lightning and localized flooding, there were no other immediate reports of damage as of 6:30 p.m.

The storms left behind a rainbow, which was spotted over uptown Charlotte by WCNC Charlotte viewer Peter Livingston:

SEVERE WEATHER PHOTOS: If you see severe weather damage in your neighborhood, you can text WCNC Charlotte photos to 704-329-3600 but only when it is safe to do so.w

Showers and thunderstorms remained scattered across the Carolinas Monday evening.

More storms were expected again Tuesday, where the afternoon heat index is expected to climb to 104 degrees in Charlotte.

A Heat Advisory has already been issued Tuesday for counties across North Carolina and South Carolina, including but not limited to: Mecklenburg, Iredell, Rowan, Cabarrus, Union, York, Chester, northern Lancaster, Anson, and Richmond.