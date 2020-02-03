SAN ANTONIO — A threat for severe weather is expected to arrive for South Texas from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a slight risk for a majority of South Texas, extending north into the Hill Country.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

If you will be traveling during Wednesday morning, it will be important to check the weather before you leave the house as the slight risk for severe weather extends north to Austin, Killeen, Temple and Waco. Strong to severe storms will also be possible toward Del Rio and then also toward Bryan and College Station.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

The slight risk for severe weather means strong to severe storms are possible, but not guaranteed. Widespread severe activity is not expected, but a few scattered storms will be what we are watching for with the main threat being strong winds, damaging hail and isolated flooding, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

We will be watching the amount of rainfall we receive closely as parts of the Hill Country could see two or more inches of rainfall in a short period of time, which could lead to isolated flooding in spots. Lower rain amounts will occur for areas further south.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

Higher rainfall totals will occur further to the north, closer to Waco and Dallas.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

The storms will be caused by an area of low pressure that is near the Baja Peninsula Monday afternoon. It is expected to swing across Texas for Tuesday, bringing the threat for severe storms.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

RELATED:

What is the drought monitor? | WEATHER MINDS

San Antonio's earliest 100-degree day occurred on this day in history | WEATHER MINDS

Cedar season coming to an end | WEATHER MINDS

Storms are expected to move into the Eagle Pass/Del Rio area late Tuesday into early Wednesday, closer to midnight.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

By 4:30 a.m., storms will move into the Hill Country with heavy rainfall amounts at times.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

By 6 a.m., storms will still be moving through much of the Hill Country and lighter rainfall amounts will be impacting the morning commute for much of the region.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

By 8:30 a.m., heavier rainfall amounts will be moving through areas like Hondo, Uvalde and Carrizo Springs.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

By 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, much of the rain may be widespread and some of the heaviest rainfall may be moving through the region.

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Andrew Wilson

Storms will still be around closer to 1 p.m., but much of the stronger storms should be east of the area by this time.

Stay weather aware and know that this timeline could change. We will keep you updated on it here at KENS 5.

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Health officials: 'Low risk' of exposure to San Antonio residents from patient with positive coronavirus test

Amy Klobuchar dropping out of 2020 presidential race

'Completely unacceptable': After San Antonio coronavirus patient released, governor sets expectations from CDC