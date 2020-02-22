SAN ANTONIO — Winter of 2020 has brought warmer than average conditions, but it hasn't been as hot as what we've experienced in the past.

On Feb. 21, 1996, San Antonio experienced its earliest 100-degree day on record.

The average first 100-degree day in San Antonio isn't until June 30th, meaning in 1996 we got our first 100-degree day four months early.

In 1996, our earliest 100-degree day occurred before our average last freeze usually occurs, which is on February 24th.

Our average last 100-degree day is typically August 19th, which is six months before the earliest 100-degree day we had in 1996.

When you think of how warm it has been for winter 2020, just remember, at least we haven't seen our first 100-degree day yet.

