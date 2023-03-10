It's coming! Fall temperatures in store this weekend after stormy weather

San Antonians should enjoy this weather while we can because temperatures will gradually increase next week.

SAN ANTONIO — The first taste of fall is on the way for San Antonians! There's even a chance to pull out a jacket for those early mornings. This good news comes as a cold front pushes through that will drop temperatures and possibly bring heavy rain over the next 48 hours lasting through the weekend.

This next cold front has everything San Antonians have been waiting for including a change in temperatures dropping down to the upper 50s, thanks to that pesky high pressure backing off towards the Texas coast. This will allow an active weather pattern to finally return.

Here's a breakdown of what San Antonians can expect this week:

Tuesday (High 92 and Low 71): Chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through late evening. Severe weather isn't expected at this time.

Wednesday (High 92 and Low 75): A similar pattern to Wednesday is in store with temperatures still in the 90s and evening storms possible. The heavier rain should arrive on Thursday.

Thursday (High 87 and Low 75): The cold front is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon with showers and storms developing ahead of it. Scattered to numerous showers should pop-up by early afternoon brining as much as one to three inches. This is very beneficial rain!

Once the front passes through San Antonio by 8 p.m. leaving clouds and high temps in the 80s to stick around. But the real fall weather arrives Friday night and into the weekend.

Friday (High 85 and Low 68): Temperatures will feel closer to average in the afternoon until a surface high pressure begins to settle in during the evening allowing dry air to filter in. This will drop temperatures even further into the mid 60s by Friday night and in the 50s for the weekend mornings.

Saturday (High 76 and Low 64) : Hello fall! After welcomed rain during the week San Antonians will finally have the taste of fall we've been waiting for. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid 70s and low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunday: (High 76 and Low 58): Those early morning runners may need a jacket as morning temperatures could be in the upper 50s with a 20% chance of rain. This is below average for this time of year bringing a beautiful weekend in store for the Alamo City.