SAN ANTONIO — The first month of 2020 will come to an end with rainfall totals slightly above average for the month.

As of Tuesday, San Antonio had received a total of 1.87" rain throughout the month. The average amount of rainfall for the month of January in San Antonio is 1.76". The boost over the monthly average came Tuesday morning as a system passed through the region adding an extra 0.35" to the rain gauge.

Rainfall totals improve for the first month of 2020.

Andrew Wilson

The rainfall has been needed after we finished up 2019 with dry conditions as annual rain totals were more than 10 inches below the yearly average.

RELATED:

Sunny and nice this afternoon | FORECAST

How does the jet stream work? | Weather Minds

How fog forms and what causes it to dissipate | WEATHER MINDS

Despite the improvement in rainfall this month, drought conditions still exist across South Texas with some spots in a severe to extreme drought, but big improvements are expected to show up on the next drought monitor, which will be released on Thursday. The improvements come after consistent rainfall moved through the region over the past week.

Drought continues across South Texas.

Andrew Wilson

While we have had a good amount of rainfall over the past week, it doesn't look like the trend will continue throughout the next seven days. Less than a half of an inch of rainfall is expected across South Texas throughout this next week, leading to a drier start to February.

Rainfall totals improve for the first month of 2020.

Andrew Wilson

Beyond the seven day forecast, it looks like we will remain around average for rainfall totals during this time of the year. The 8 to 14 day outlook shows around average amounts of rainfall expected.

Rainfall totals improve for the first month of 2020.

Andrew Wilson

If you were hoping for a good cold snap over the next 8 to 14 days, it doesn't look like you will be in luck. The 8 to 14 day temperature outlook also shows warmer than average conditions expected.

Rainfall totals improve for the first month of 2020.

Andrew Wilson

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Crews battle massive fire in Zavala County; as many as 25 residents evacuated

Deputy placed on 'desk duty' after chasing, capturing alleged car thief, union says

Slow down around trash trucks—it's the law