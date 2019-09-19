SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department is sending crews to the response to Tropical Depression Imelda in the Houston and Beaumont areas.

The San Antonio Fire Department sent five team members for the response, as well as two boats. The team members are under the command of the Texas Task Force, according to fire officials.

The rains from Imelda have drenched southeast Texas and caused major flooding.

KENS 5 sister station KBMT in Beaumont also had to be evacuated due to flooding reaching the building.

Crews were actively rescuing people by boat on Thursday.

RELATED: Hundreds of water rescues reported as Imelda drenches East Texas

RELATED: WATCH: Video shows the impact of Imelda's flooding rains in Beaumont

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: High water rescues underway across Jefferson County, hospital in Winnie evacuated