SAN ANTONIO — We had a long stretch of dry conditions here in South Texas for a couple of months, but recent rainfall is helping to push back against drought conditions and increase our annual rainfall numbers.

Last week brought it a good amount of rainfall as a cold front passed through the area. This rainfall brought our amount of rain for the month of October above the average at 3.96". The average amount of rainfall by this time in October is 3.77".

Rainfall totals for the year improving.

The rainfall we have received has helped our aquifer level rise, now at 673.7', above the 10-day average of 671.2'.

There hasn't been much of a show in improvement on the drought monitor just yet, but that is because the rainfall that occurred late last week has not been included yet. The latest drought monitor will be released on Thursday and should show significant improvements for much of the region.

More rain is expected to occur over the next week that should help to bring our monthly and yearly rain totals up. The extra rainfall should also help the drought conditions.

