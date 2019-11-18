SAN ANTONIO — This week started with beautiful weather across South Texas as temperatures continue on a warming trend after the frigid conditions last week.

For Monday, there was plenty of sunshine across the Lone Star state with temperatures rising to the 70s across South Texas.

The drier weather streak we have had the past few days is expected to continue for the rest of Monday and into Tuesday with no chance for rain expected. Tuesday will be another beautiful day with temperatures in the 70s for highs.

By Wednesday, slight chances for rain return to the forecast with spotty showers possible for our region.

Rain chances with warmer conditions stick around in the forecast through Friday. On Friday, we will have our highest chance for rain, as a cold front passes through the region.

Temperatures behind the front won't be as cold as what we experienced last week, but we will see a slight drop in temperatures for the weekend.

The amount of rainfall experienced for the next seven days won't be much. Only about a half of an inch or less is expected to fall for the next week.

The extra rainfall should continue to help push back the drought across the region. Rainfall from the past few weeks has continued to help push back drought with only a small portion of South Texas left in an extreme drought.

If you are trying to plan for Thanksgiving week, we aren't certain of what the weather will be like just yet, but we can at least give you an idea.

The 8 to 14 day rainfall outlook is showing drier than normal conditions for our region.

If you are hoping for warmer conditions, you might be in luck. The 8 to 14 day outlook for South Texas shows warmer than average conditions expected.

