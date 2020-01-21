SAN ANTONIO — It was a drier start to 2020, but we are finally getting some consistent rain for South Texas.

While it has been drier for Tuesday, we will have rain chances increase for the overnight hours, lingering into Wednesday.

By Wednesday at 1 a.m., expect a few isolated showers to move into the Hill Country with thick cloud cover stretching across the region.

Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.

By 6 a.m., heavier, more widespread showers will form over the Hill Country and move into the I-35 corridor. This will likely lead to some headaches for the morning commute, so be sure to give yourself extra time before you leave the house as the roads will be slick.

By 10:30 a.m., showers activity will still be fairly widespread, with pockets of heavy showers in certain spots. By 10:30 a.m., shower activity should start to calm down in parts of the Hill Country.

Once we get to 3:30 p.m., shower activity will start to calm down along the I-35 corridor, but pockets of heavy showers will still be occurring in areas like Gonzales, Halletsville and possibly Seguin as well.

By 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, shower activity will start to move east of the KENS5 viewing area, but there could be a few lingering isolated showers here and there. Cloud cover will also start to thin out overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The forecast rainfall for our area over the next seven days will be anywhere from a quarter of an inch to a half of an inch for areas west of I-35, a half of an inch to an inch along I-35 and an inch to an inch and a half for areas east of I-35. Much of this rainfall will occur Tuesday night and into Thursday morning.

The expected rainfall should help push back our current drought conditions more. The drought monitor still shows much of South Texas in a severe to extreme drought.

If you are hoping for drier weather in time for the Cowboy Breakfast on Friday and for the weekend, you are in luck. Expect rain chances to move out with a little more sunshine in time for the end of the week and into the weekend.

