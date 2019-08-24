SAN ANTONIO — We have been lucky the past few days with a bit of rain falling over the region, and if you weren't lucky enough to see any yet, you will still have a chance to see some this weekend.

Some areas saw a good amount of rain Friday afternoon into Friday evening with radar estimating that parts of Gillespie and Kerr counties picked up more than four inches of rainfall, while other parts of the region didn't see any rain at all.

This rainfall has been helpful by adding a bit to the aquifer overnight. The aquifer was reading a slight increase from Friday to Saturday.

For Saturday, we will have a 30% chance for a few passing showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

Rain chances will linger into tonight and on Sunday we will be left with a 20% chance for rain in the afternoon.

Once we move into the beginning of the workweek we will see our rain chances drop with triple-digit heat returning to the region as temperatures rise to 100 degrees in San Antonio Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the end of next week, our chances for rain will bump back up to a slight chance with a partly cloudy sky overhead.

Over the next week, we can expect around a quarter of an inch of rain for most people in the region with isolated spots possibly seeing more.

Looking into the extended forecast, we can expect average amounts of rainfall in the 8 to 14-day forecast.

With drier conditions continuing to move out, hopefully, we can see some improvement in drought conditions when the U.S. drought monitor updates again on Thursday.

For the temperature trend in the 8 to 14-day extended forecast, it looks like we will remain around average, which is temperatures in the mid-90s.

