How to protect your plants in cold weather

Temperatures are expected to drop well below 40 degrees this week. At that temperature, it could be harmful for some plants.

SAN ANTONIO — The hard freeze is coming to San Antonio on Thursday night. Brrr!

With the cold snap expected, plants may have trouble surviving the chilly temperatures.

The general manager of The Garden Center said sales are increasing on mulch and insulating blankets for plants. He showed us a fabric material, "like a lightweight felt. This will make a ten degree difference on your plants. This is a good product, but old sheets and blankets work well too," said Wayne Harrell.

Harrell advises against using plastic to cover plants.

"Plastic touching plants will actually do more harm than the freeze itself will do. It's okay to cover them with an old sheet or blanket and then put plastic on top of that. You just don't want the plastic touching your plants," said Harrell.

Got tender plants in containers? Consider moving them from the north side to the south side of the house.

"Because that north wind, when it comes bearing down, it really does a number on tender plants," he said.

Some plants handle the cold weather better than others. Tropical plants suffer the most at 40 degrees.

"For hanging tropical plants, you're going to want to put them on the ground, bring them up by the porch, and/or garage," said Harrell.

Watering also helps plants before an arctic blast. Harrell said water and a couple of inches of mulch insulates the root system.

If the plant suffers from frost damage, it may be a while before you know.

"It's interesting some things you won't know if things froze back. Did they completely die? Gosh, you won't know until sometime as late spring."