CASTROVILLE, Texas — Heavy rainfall moving across south Texas Tuesday have cause flooding, road closures, and power outages throughout the region.

In Castroville, high winds during the storms caused major damage to the Castroville Airport.

Photos taken by Gregory Fuentes capture the extent of the damage caused during Tuesday's storm.

In San Antonio, some roadways are under water. A Flash Flood Warning for Bexar County remains in effect until 6:30 p.m. Another Warning has been issured until 7:45 p.m., affecting Schertz, Cibolo, and Converse.