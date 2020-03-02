SAN ANTONIO — It has been fairly warm for a majority of 2020 so far, but a big cold front is expected to move through mid-week, delivering some of the coldest conditions we have seen since Jan. 8.

Before the cold weather even arrives, we will have temperatures soar into the lower 80s across the region.

As the cold front moves through, it will bring rainfall to parts of the region and parts of the Hill Country could even see a brief period of a wintry mix. As of Monday morning, it doesn't appear that we will have enough snow and ice to cause any major impacts, but there could be some patchy ice on some bridges. It will be hard for ice to form, thanks to temperatures being in the 80s on Tuesday.

Wintry mix possible for parts of Texas Hill Country Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Andrew Wilson

Other parts of Texas are expecting higher totals of snow and ice, like closer to San Angelo, and further to the north.

Here is a look at what some of the latest models are showing as of Monday morning.

RELATED:

Big dip in temperatures arrives mid-week | FORECAST

A look at our weather this January | Weather Minds

The NAM weather model has been showing little to no accumulation across South Texas, but larger accumulations are expected closer to San Angelo and Abilene.

Wintry mix possible for parts of Texas Hill Country Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Andrew Wilson

The GFS weather model also shows little to no accumulation for South Texas, but higher accumulations are higher for the San Angelo area.

Wintry mix possible for parts of Texas Hill Country Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Andrew Wilson

The Euro weather model is currently the outlier, calling for a brief burst of a wintry mix that may fall for parts of South Texas, but it will melt quickly once reaching the surface, due to the ground still being warmer from the day before.

Wintry mix possible for parts of Texas Hill Country Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Andrew Wilson

As of Monday, it doesn't seem like South Texas will have any big impacts from this system other than the fact that it will get really cold, but if the forecast changes we will be sure to let you know.

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Brandeis, Clark to face NEISD schools in fall under UIL's biennial realignment

One year later; suspect still at large after shooting, killing 18-year-old girl

SAPD: 14-year-old shot in attempt to buy marijuana