Photographers capture aurora borealis in Colorado

9NEWS viewers in Byers, Eaton, Iliff, and Steamboat Springs were among those to see the light show.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Did you see the aurora borealis?

Photographers across Colorado captured images of the northern lights early Monday in multiple towns across Colorado.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the opportunity early Monday had a favorable window for Coloradans to see the aurora borealis.

NWS said the best time was 10 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Monday because the sky was mostly clear and the moon was not a factor in hindering viewing.

The last time the northern lights were spotted in Colorado was March 24 and February 27.

Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) will be possible over much of the Northern Plains late this evening into early Monday morning. The most favorable timing will be between 10pm and 2am. The sky should be mostly clear, and the moon should not be a factor in hindering viewing. #ndwx pic.twitter.com/DdnH0xC2M5 — NWS Bismarck (@NWSBismarck) April 23, 2023

Photographing the aurora borealis

Photographers say the aurora borealis looks much dimmer to the naked eye in Colorado than it appears in photographs.

The key is to get a camera that allows you to adjust the length of time the iris is open during the capture. The longer the exposure, the more light there will be in the capture.

You will need a tripod when doing long-exposure photography because any movement of the camera while the iris is open will be recorded in the picture.

There has been some recent success in capturing the aurora with smartphones. Some have great low light settings or allow you to iris up a few levels manually before taking a picture.

